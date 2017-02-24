Newfoundland police officer acquitted in sexual assault case

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — An 11-person jury has found a Newfoundland and Labrador police officer not guilty of sexual assault.

Const. Carl Snelgrove of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was charged with sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman he drove home from a bar while on duty in December 2014.

The jury started deliberations just after noon on Thursday.

The jurors had asked to hear the testimony of both the complainant and the accused on Friday afternoon, and the judge agreed to the request.

Snelgrove broke down and cried when the verdict was read.

The officer has been suspended from the police force without pay since being charged in July 2015.