Nova Scotia tourism sector registers third consecutive year of growth

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia says the province's tourism industry continued a steady upswing in fortunes in 2016

It says 2.2 million visitors came to the province — that's up eight per cent, or about 170,000 more visitors, than in 2015.

Provincial officials say it's the third consecutive year of growth.

Tourism revenue for 2016 was also up five per cent, to an estimated 2.6-billion dollars — $125 million higher than in 2015.

The biggest area of growth was from visitors from the United States — with the number of American tourists increasing by 14 per cent.