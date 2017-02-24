Ottawa's northern rep Simon proposes 'Indigenous Protected Areas' for Arctic
A high-profile northerner says Arctic environments should be conserved through a network of what she calls Indigenous Protected Areas.
Mary Simon was appointed last summer as a special representative on the Arctic to Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett.
Her recently released interim report suggests Arctic environmental conservation should be controlled by local people.
She says Inuit should decide what gets protected and what activities are allowed.
They should also manage the areas and reap whatever economic benefits are generated.
Simon says Inuit should play a greater role in environmental monitoring throughout the Arctic, such as keeping track of shipping.