Police say vehicle involved in a hit and run with house in Kitcherner, Ont.

KITCHENER, Ont. — Police in Kitchener, Ont., are looking for the driver of a car that crashed into a house early Friday morning.
Waterloo regional police say they got a call at 3:45 a.m. about a vehicle being involved in a hit and run.
Investigators say the vehicle had driven across numerous lawns and into a house, hitting the gas line.
They say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.
The leak was quickly fixed and no one was injured.
Police say they have identified the vehicle and believe speed and alcohol were factors in the incident.