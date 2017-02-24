Police say vehicle involved in a hit and run with house in Kitcherner, Ont.

KITCHENER, Ont. — Police in Kitchener, Ont., are looking for the driver of a car that crashed into a house early Friday morning.

Waterloo regional police say they got a call at 3:45 a.m. about a vehicle being involved in a hit and run.

Investigators say the vehicle had driven across numerous lawns and into a house, hitting the gas line.

They say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The leak was quickly fixed and no one was injured.