Quebec broadens inquiry into Montreal police force

MONTREAL — The Quebec government is broadening its investigation into allegations of corruption and wrongdoing within the Montreal police force.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux says municipal forces from Quebec City, Longueuil and Gatineau will help provincial police because the number of allegations has risen in recent days.

Coiteux also says the role of the RCMP in the investigation will be increased.

He told a news conference this afternoon a separate administrative probe will look specifically at how Montreal police handles internal investigations and how the force operates.

The story broke earlier this week when two former organized crime investigators with the Montreal police appeared on a TV show and accused the force of corruption and fabricating evidence.

The men alleged members of the force's internal affairs department embellish or fabricate evidence against lower-ranking officers who fall out of favour.