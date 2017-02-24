QuickList: January inflation rate for selected cities in Canada
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Canada's national annual inflation rate was 2.1 per cent in January, Statistics Canada said Friday. The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):
— St. John's, N.L.: 4.7 per cent (4.1)
— Charlottetown-Summerside: 2.3 (1.2)
— Halifax: 1.8 (1.4)
— Saint John, N.B.: 3.3 (2.2)
— Quebec: 1.3 (0.6)
— Montreal: 1.1 (0.6)
— Ottawa: 1.9 (1.4)
— Toronto: 2.4 (2.2)
— Thunder Bay, Ont.: 1.7 (1.4)
— Winnipeg: 2.1 (1.1)
— Regina: 1.8 (0.7)
— Saskatoon: 1.6 (0.6)
— Edmonton: 2.6 (1.1)
— Calgary: 2.3 (0.9)
— Vancouver: 2.1 (1.9)
— Victoria: 2.3 (1.9)