QuickList: January inflation rates for Canadian provinces, territories

OTTAWA — Canada's national inflation rate was 2.1 per cent in January, Statistics Canada said Friday. Here's what happened in the provinces and territories (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 4.7 per cent (4.1)

— Prince Edward Island: 2.5 (1.3)

— Nova Scotia: 1.8 (1.3)

— New Brunswick: 3.3 (2.3)

— Quebec: 1.3 (0.6)

— Ontario: 2.3 (2.0)

— Manitoba: 2.1 (1.1)

— Saskatchewan: 1.6 (0.6)

— Alberta: 2.5 (1.0)

— British Columbia: 2.3 (1.9)

— Whitehorse, Yukon: 2.3 (1.6)

— Yellowknife, N.W.T.: 2.2 (1.0)

