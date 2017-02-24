QuickList: January inflation rates for Canadian provinces, territories
OTTAWA — Canada's national inflation rate was 2.1 per cent in January, Statistics Canada said Friday. Here's what happened in the provinces and territories (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 4.7 per cent (4.1)
— Prince Edward Island: 2.5 (1.3)
— Nova Scotia: 1.8 (1.3)
— New Brunswick: 3.3 (2.3)
— Quebec: 1.3 (0.6)
— Ontario: 2.3 (2.0)
— Manitoba: 2.1 (1.1)
— Saskatchewan: 1.6 (0.6)
— Alberta: 2.5 (1.0)
— British Columbia: 2.3 (1.9)
— Whitehorse, Yukon: 2.3 (1.6)
— Yellowknife, N.W.T.: 2.2 (1.0)