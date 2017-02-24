Thieves make off with a lot of cheese from southwestern Ontario business

SOUTH WEST OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Police in southwestern Ontario are looking for thieves who made off with a lot of cheese.

Ontario Provincial Police say the Village Cheese Mill in South West Oxford Township, east of London, Ont., was broken into earlier this week and "a large quantity of cheese" was taken from a walk-in cooler.

They say cash, DVDs, fudge, meat sticks, maple syrup, shortbread, garbage tags, chocolate bars, stamps, international books, and pre-stamped envelopes and Marilyn Monroe stamps were also taken.

Police released a long list of the stolen cheeses that includes two 3.2 kilogram blocks of havarti, five wheels of gouda, 18 kilograms of cheese curds, more than 30 kilograms of cheddar, and 10 kilograms of sizzling hot jalapeno.

Investigators are seeking the public's assistance.

Const. Ed Sanchuk says someone in the community will have information that will assist police with this investigation.