Graffiti targets Newfoundland officer acquitted of sexual assault

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The acquittal of a Newfoundland police officer on a sexual assault charge appears to have left a bitter after taste with some people.

Several streets in downtown St. John's have been defaced with graffiti directed at Const. Carl Douglas Snelgrove of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and law enforcement in general.

A jury found Snelgrove not guilty of an allegation of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman he drove home from a bar while on duty.

Friday's verdict was met with intense social media uproar as well as a protest at the courthouse Friday night.

Photos of the graffiti that attacked Snelgrove and the RNC cropped up on social media Saturday, intensifying the already heated debate surrounding the case.

RNC Chief William Janes issued a statement after the verdict, saying Snelgrove will continue to be suspended without pay as he faces discipline through the Public Complaints Commission process.

The RNC declined to comment on the matter Saturday.

Snelgrove's lawyer Randy Piercey told reporters on Friday that the verdict was "lawful and proper."

---