One dead after two vehicle crash in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — A woman is dead following a two vehicle accident in Niagara Falls, Ont., Friday night.

Niagara Regional Police say a vehicle carrying five people collided with a second vehicle at an intersection.

All five people in the first vehicle were taken to hospital where one of them died of her injuries.

Two others remain in hospital with serious injuries while the other two were treated and released.

Several impaired driving charges, including impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, have been laid against 32-year-old Kimberly Servos of Thorold, Ont.