Person faces charges for trying to smuggle drugs into New Brunswick prison
DORCHESTER, N.B. — A person is facing charges for trying to smuggle drugs into a New Brunswick prison.
Correctional Service of Canada say a visitor to Dorchester Penitentiary was caught with multiple packages containing contraband Monday.
Officials say 41.2 grams of hydromorphone beads were confiscated, which is estimated to be worth more than $2,000 inside the institution.
They say the visitor was arrested by the RCMP and is facing criminal charges.