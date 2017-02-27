2 Albertans get hefty fines, lengthy licence suspensions for speeding

BOYLE, Alta. — Two Albertans are out thousands of dollars and can't drive for months after being caught speeding northeast of Edmonton.

RCMP say a 20-year-old man from Bonnyville was fined $2,300 and was suspended from driving for 60 days for going 202 kilometres per hour in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 831 south of Boyle.

It happened on May 17, 2016, when a Camaro was seen passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed.

The other involved a 31-year-old man from Calgary who was convicted of going 181 km/h on Highway 63 near Boyle on March 28, 2016.

He was fined $1,750 fine and had his licence suspended for 50 days.