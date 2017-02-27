Cyberspy service eyes political blackmail as part of democratic risk assessment

OTTAWA — A senior official from the national cyberspy agency says the threat of political blackmail could figure in a wide-ranging review of risks to Canada's electoral system.

Scott Jones of the Communications Security Establishment says safeguarding personal information on voters lists and ensuring election ballot tallies aren't manipulated might also be part of the study.

Jones says the agency is thinking in very broad terms about the risk assessment the government has requested.

But he adds the agency is looking to federal ministers for direction on how sweeping the exercise should be.

The Liberal government recently asked the CSE to analyze risks to Canada's political and electoral activities from hackers, as well as provide cybersecurity advice to political parties and Elections Canada.

The disclosure of stolen Democratic Party emails, published by WikiLeaks, proved embarrassing last year to U.S. presidential contender Hillary Clinton.