Former montreal mayor Michael Applebaum won't appeal corruption conviction

MONTREAL — The lawyer for former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum says there will be no appeal of his client's conviction on corruption-related charges.

Pierre Teasdale confirmed the decision Monday but did not give any reasons.

The prosecution has called for a two-year prison sentence for Applebaum followed by two years' probation after he was found guilty in January on eight charges.

Teasdale has countered with a recommendation of either a suspended sentence or a mixed sentence that could include probation, community work and non-consecutive jail time.

The charges stemmed from two separate deals between 2007 and 2010 when Applebaum was mayor of Montreal's largest borough. He was convicted of pocketing about $37,000 in kickbacks from developers and engineering firms through his former aide.

Applebaum, 54, will be sentenced March 30 and faces up to five years in prison.