Highway detour due to armed standoff east of Alberta; man facing 17 charges

ST. PAUL, Alta. — A highway detour northeast of Edmonton that was called a civil emergency turned out to be a standoff with a man in a residence.

St. Paul RCMP got a call Sunday night about a man who was possibly armed and barricaded at a residence in Saddle Lake Cree Nation.

When police arrived at the residence, information was received that a woman was also inside with the man.

The man refused to leave the residence when police made contact.

The RCMP's Emergency Response Team from Edmonton, police dogs and air services were called to the scene and traffic was rerouted on Highway 36 near St. Brides as a precaution.

The woman left the residence unharmed a few hours later, and on Monday morning police went in and arrested the man without incident.

Stacey Kyle Cardinal, 31, of Saddle Lake, is facing multiple charges, including forcible confinement, pointing a firearm, uttering threats, assault with a weapon, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, fail to comply with court conditions and resisting arrest.

Two firearms and ammunition were seized from the residence.

Cardinal was remanded into custody and will appear in St. Paul Provincial Court via closed circuit TV on March 2.