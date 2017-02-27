We must mind the gap between vision and reality of 'sanctuary cities'

The world has a massive problem on its hands. The numbers of displaced people fleeing persecution, conflict and genocide are staggering. The UN Refugee Agency estimates “an unprecedented 65.3 million people around the world have been forced from home. Among them are nearly 21.3 million refugees. There are also 10 million stateless people who have been denied a nationality and access to basic rights.”

Where can these asylum seekers find safety in an increasingly unsafe world?

Initially, we assumed that sheltered refuge would be found in North America. To that end, Canada signed the Safe Third Country Agreement in 2002 with the U.S., requiring refugee claimants (with some exceptions) request protection in the first country in which they arrive, not both.

What could go wrong? Both countries were deemed to “respect human rights and offer a high degree of protection for asylum seekers.”

But increasingly, the assumption the U.S. is a safe harbour is at risk. Donald Trump has exacerbated the global situation with rumours of accelerated deportations along with threats to cut federal funding to approximately 400 American cities and counties that provide sanctuary to illegal immigrants, potentially amounting to $2.27 billion in cuts for the nation’s 10 largest cities.

Given this intimidating culture, it is no wonder undocumented refugees in the United States are understandably nervous and are now looking north to our country for sanctuary. Canadian cities are beginning to respond with designations of “sanctuary cities” and with requests for more resources.

Whether the numbers crossing the undefended portions of our joint border are a trickle or a flood remain to be seen. Competing visions of the future are colliding in our consciousness, in part because of politics and in part because of real confusion. The government, which is dealing with an unprecedented situation, is taking time to assess the severity of the situation.

But are city services enough? The Mayor of Fredericton recently noted that because provinces have responsibility for education and health, it may be more appropriate for New Brunswick to be designated as a sanctuary province. Similarly, a project at the Ryerson Centre for Immigration and Settlement in Toronto is studying the idea of provincial sanctuary as it researches the availability of labour markets for illegal migrants while examining municipal programs that could be “scaled” up to the provincial level.

However, before we leap to a higher sanctuary level, we must “mind the gap” between the vision and the reality of sanctuaries. For example, police forces are in a Catch-22 position as they are expected to serve everyone without question as to their papers. However, if they are aware of any illegal immigration information, they are required by law to report it to Canada Border Services. Which direction takes precedence?

Secondly, affordable housing remains a pressing issue for many cities, not to mention the challenge of homelessness. Can we build new units? If so, how quickly and which level of government provides the funds?

Successful sanctuaries, whether at the municipal or provincial level, will require clarity of laws, as well as co-ordinated leadership among officials at all levels. To avoid arguments, and possible confrontations, citizens, too, must receive good communication and education. None of this is easy. Patience, rather than heated rhetoric, will be a virtue.