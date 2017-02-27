Patrons hurl obscenities at officers as they arrest 2 in Thunder Bay, Ont., bar

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police say officers were surrounded by patrons hurling obscenities after they arrested a man and a woman in a bar in Thunder Bay, Ont.

They say when officers located the woman, who had allegedly breached a recognizance, in the bar on Friday afternoon, she tried to flee, but was immediately apprehended.

Investigators allege the arresting officer was then rushed by a man and sent to the ground, and that man was arrested.

They say as the officers were attempting to handcuff the pair, they were surround by a vocal group.

A 26-year-old woman is charged with breach of recognizance and resisting arrest, while a 20-year-old man is charged with assaulting police and breach of probation.