Red Deer man who stole truck, hits and kills owner, sentenced to 3.5 years jail

RED DEER, Alta. — A man who stole a truck, then hit the vehicle's owner who was trying to prevent him from stealing it, has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in jail.

Alexander Michael Talbot, 25, and a woman saw an unlocked work truck behind the Red Deer home of Dawson James (DJ) Wegner-Cramer, on March 16, 2016.

Talbot hot-wired the truck to start it and that alerted Wegner-Cramer that someone was in his truck.

Wegner-Cramer came out of his house with a machete and confronted Talbot, who drove off, pinning Wegner-Cramer against an adjacent parked vehicle.

Wegner-Cramer, who was 23, died from the injuries.

Last month, Talbot pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and court heard he was committing crimes to support his drug addiction.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Talbot heard a “thump” but did not stop, and sped away, abandoning the truck after crashing into a parked car.

With credit for time spent in custody, Talbot has two years and four months left to serve.

Wegner-Cramer’s mother, Lynn, said in a victim impact statement that her son's death will haunt her forever, adding the joy is gone from her life and she needs medication to get her through each day.

Amanda Jo-Lynn Larsen is charged with possession of stolen property in the incident.