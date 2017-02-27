Two bodies found in Gatineau, Que., apartment. Boy, 3, found unharmed
Police say the investigation is in its early stages and it's too soon to determine if anything criminal took place.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
GATINEAU, Que. — Police in Gatineau, Que., are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in an apartment on Monday.
The bodies of a man and a woman were found at about 4 p.m. along with a three-year-old boy.
The boy was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages and it's too soon to determine if anything criminal took place.
Police also say they have not yet identified the victims.
More information is expected to be released on Tuesday morning.
Most Popular
-
Two men charged with trafficking after fentanyl, cocaine found in Dartmouth search
-
Boy who weighed 132 pounds at age 5 will not return to mother: N.S. judge
-
Man suffers serious head injuries after assault inside vehicle in Dartmouth
-
Police in Nova Scotia town investigating report of attempted abduction of 8-year-old girl