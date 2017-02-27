Two bodies found in Gatineau, Que., apartment. Boy, 3, found unharmed

GATINEAU, Que. — Police in Gatineau, Que., are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in an apartment on Monday.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at about 4 p.m. along with a three-year-old boy.

The boy was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and it's too soon to determine if anything criminal took place.

Police also say they have not yet identified the victims.