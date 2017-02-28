2 firefighters charged in fraud related to injured or killed firefighters fund

MILTON, Ont. — Halton regional police say two men are facing charges in a fraud investigation involving a fund for families of injured or killed firefighters.

They say two firefighters — a 52-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., and a 58-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont. — were arrested Tuesday and charged with fraud over $5,000, money laundering, and attempting to obstruct justice.

Investigators say the charges relate to funds donated to the head office of the Ontario Professional Firefighters Association in Burlington, Ont.

They say the accused conducted advocacy work to assist families of retired and deceased firefighters from all over Ontario in applying for Workplace Safety and Insurance Board benefits between May 12, 2011 and Feb. 26, 2014.

It's alleged several large donations to the OPFFA — all linked to the accused — were never received.