Charges laid after homemade explosives found in backpack in Vegreville, Alta.

VEGREVILLE, Alta. — A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges after RCMP say they found a backpack full of prohibited firearms and possibly homemade explosive devices.

The investigation by Mounties in Vegreville, Alta., also led to the seizure of a loaded, sawed-off rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Cpl. Leigh Drinkwater calls the incident "very alarming," saying officers were faced with handling hand-built materials with an unknown level of volatility.

Drinkwater also says Mounties were alerted to the situation after residents in the community complained about videos being posted online.

Alexander Bugghins, 27, is charged with possession of explosives, careless use of a firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm.

RCMP say there’s no evidence the accused was planning anything specific with the suspected explosives.