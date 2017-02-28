Fed Libs say no to would-be candidate in Montreal byelection

MONTREAL — The federal Liberals are putting the kibosh on a bid by a Montreal borough mayor to seek the party nomination in a byelection.

Alan DeSousa is hoping to eventually represent the Liberals in the April 3 vote in the riding of Saint-Laurent.

DeSousa says a party committee sent him a letter dated two days ago to tell him he was not eligible to seek the nomination.

He is appealing the decision and tells The Canadian Press he will do everything he can to make sure his name ends up on the list of would-be candidates.

DeSousa argues it is up to the residents of Saint-Laurent to choose who they want as their Liberal candidate.