Federal government buying new radar system to better detect severe weather

The federal government is moving to improve Canada's ability to warn people about severe weather, including tornadoes.

The government says it will buy 20 state-of-the-art weather radars that will built across the country over seven years starting this fall.

Environment Canada says the combination of these radars, along with a recently acquired supercomputer, will give people more time to protect themselves and their property from severe weather.

Minister Catherine McKenna says the modernized network will also provide weather information that can be used in almost every sector of the economy.

The government says the new system will cover more of Canada and double the detection range for tornadoes and other severe weather.