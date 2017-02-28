Kellie Leitch takes Drain The Canal message to Facebook in bizarre video

Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch's latest campaign move is an eight-minute monologue packed with jarring cuts, awkward pauses and dreamy-eyed gazes toward a middle distance.

It has also been met with a fairly frosty reception since it debuted on her official Facebook page Monday.

Leitch uses the meandering spot to repeat her calls for what she describes as a “values test” for people who are considering immigrating to Canada.

“Canadians are proud of their country and proud of their unified Canadian identity,” the former cabinet minister says. “They’re proud of their values – values like hard work, generosity, freedom and tolerance.”

Leitch’s rhetoric on immigration has often been compared to that used by U.S. President Donald Trump, who she said had “an exciting message that needs to be delivered in Canada as well.”

The Ontario MP hasn’t just adopted the president’s tone on immigration. Her campaign also seized on Trump’s “Drain The Swamp” message with her own twist, “Drain The Canal.”

Trump’s election has resonated loudly in the Conservative leadership race.

“We need to stand above that,” said leadership rival Deepak Obhrai shortly after the U.S. election. “Canada was built by immigrants and all immigrants have brought positiveness in this country.”