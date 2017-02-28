Man charged after small acetylene explosion at Newfoundland refinery

COME BY CHANCE, N.L. — Police have charged a man with mischief endangering the lives of others after a small bag of acetylene exploded in a welding area last fall at an oil refinery in Newfoundland.

The 40-year-old man from Carbonear is also charged with mischief over $5,000.

No one was hurt in the incident and there were no property damages at the North Atlantic oil refinery in Come By Chance.

RCMP say the small bag of acetylene was placed in a temporary fabrication building at the site and caused a small explosion.

Acetylene is a gas that becomes highly explosive when liquefied, compressed, heated or mixed with air.

The company last fall blamed "malicious activity by non-North Atlantic employees" after the incident, but few details were released.