Mounties in Newfoundland issue warning about potentially deadly opiate

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The RCMP in southern Newfoundland have issued a warning about the potent drug fentanyl.

The Mounties say cocaine containing fentanyl is being sold in communities along the Burin Peninsula.

Police say the fast-acting, tasteless opiate can be up to 100 times more potent than morphine — and 20 times more toxic than heroin.

Two milligrams of pure fentanyl — about the size of about two grains of salt — is enough to kill the average adult.