Mounties in Newfoundland issue warning about potentially deadly opiate
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The RCMP in southern Newfoundland have issued a warning about the potent drug fentanyl.
The Mounties say cocaine containing fentanyl is being sold in communities along the Burin Peninsula.
Police say the fast-acting, tasteless opiate can be up to 100 times more potent than morphine — and 20 times more toxic than heroin.
Two milligrams of pure fentanyl — about the size of about two grains of salt — is enough to kill the average adult.
RCMP say anyone who believes they may have come into contact with this drug should seek immediate medical attention.