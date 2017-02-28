News / Canada

Mounties in Newfoundland issue warning about potentially deadly opiate

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The RCMP in southern Newfoundland have issued a warning about the potent drug fentanyl.

The Mounties say cocaine containing fentanyl is being sold in communities along the Burin Peninsula.

Police say the fast-acting, tasteless opiate can be up to 100 times more potent than morphine — and 20 times more toxic than heroin.

Two milligrams of pure fentanyl  — about the size of about two grains of salt — is enough to kill the average adult.

RCMP say anyone who believes they may have come into contact with this drug should seek immediate medical attention.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular