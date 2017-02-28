New Brunswick police probing mass email containing sexual images of student

MONCTON, N.B. — Police in New Brunswick are investigating after intimate images of a female university student were sent to roughly 1,000 school email accounts.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Eric Larose says police received numerous complaints from University of Moncton students between Saturday and Sunday.

Larose says the victim was interviewed and a suspect has been identified, but he would not elaborate.

The president of the university's student union says roughly 1,000 students and staff received multiple emails over the weekend that contained a threatening message directed at the university, and intimate images of a female student.

Roxann Guerrette says the school has assured students and staff that no personal information has been leaked and that it is safe to come to the campus.