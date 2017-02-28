Canada is getting a three-dollar coin for its birthday

Raise your hand if you thought you would see a Canadian three-dollar coin before seeing a five-dollar one.

To mark the country’s 150th birthday, the Royal Canadian Mint is rolling out a decorative ducat that is festooned with hockey sticks, canoes, lobster pots and other totems of Canadian life. The Queen keeps her familiar position on the coin’s reverse side.

“No matter where you live, no matter how you came to be here, you’ll have your personal story of what Canada means to you,” reads a post on the Mint’s website.

The “fun and uplifting” 99.99 per cent silver coin was designed by Canadian artist Laurie McGaw and is available to buy for $19.95 — approximately seven installments of three dollars — at Mint.ca.

The coin is expected to ship to the U.S. and Canada on March 17.