Two-vehicle collision on highway in east-central Alberta leaves five dead
HARDISTY, Alta. — Five people have been killed in a collision between a car and an SUV on a highway in east-central Alberta.
RCMP say the crash south of Hardisty on Monday night occurred when the driver and only occupant of the sport-utility vehicle crossed the centre line and hit a car with four people inside.
Police say the SUV caught fire and hit the ditch.
Dead are the car's 52-year-old male driver, a 44-year-old female passenger and two children aged nine and 12 years old — all from Amisk, Alta.
No further information is available on the SUV driver.
RCMP say road and weather conditions do not appear to have been factors.