Canadians' views on immigration, refugees shifting: federal poll

OTTAWA — The federal government's annual survey on attitudes towards immigration suggests about half of Canadians feel the right number of newcomers are arriving in Canada.

But only about 40 per cent feel the right number of refugees are arriving and 30 per cent of those polled feel there are too many coming in.

The Immigration Department surveys Canadians annually on their attitudes as part of setting immigration levels each year.

The questions aren't identical from year to year — for example, the 2015 tracking survey focused on the government's promise to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees, while the 2016 poll probed more broadly into Canada's responsibility to the world's asylum seekers.

The 2016 survey of 1,598 Canadians conducted Aug. 11-31 has just been posted online.