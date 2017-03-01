Concordia University evacuates three buildings after bomb threats

MONTREAL — Three Concordia University buildings in downtown Montreal remained closed Wednesday after the institution received bomb threats targeting Muslim students.

Classes were disrupted for several hundred students as authorities searched the facilities for explosive devices.

Police ended their sweep early in the afternoon but the buildings were to remain closed until at least 6 p.m. eastern.

Police said the threats appeared in emails targeting one specific group, while Concordia president Alan Shepard held a news conference to say he has been in touch with Muslim student leaders.

"With the Muslim student association, we have a good relationship," he said. "They have good leadership and we're in close contact with them."

Shepard said he had no knowledge of reports that a letter warning of bomb threats was circulating Tuesday night.

He denied it took too long to empty the buildings.