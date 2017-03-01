Five stories in the news today, March 1

Five stories in the news for Wednesday, March 1:

PM TRUDEAU GETS A SHOUT-OUT IN TRUMP SPEECH

Prime Minister Juston Trudeau received a surprise shout-out during Donald Trump's first speech to a joint session of the U.S. Congress. The president mentioned Trudeau as he hailed the creation of a a women's business group. The group was established during the prime minister's recent visit to Washington.

TORY LEADERSHIP HOPEFULS STAGE DEBATE, MINUS O'LEARY

An appeal to families, an appeal to values and an appeal to the oilpatch — leadership hopefuls in the Conservative party's heartland went straight for its heart Tuesday as they squared off yet again in a bilingual debate. Thirteen of the 14 candidates crowded onto a stage in Edmonton, but the 14th candidate, Kevin O'Leary, opted out of the debate, and held his own gathering at a hotel across the street.

CENTRAL BANK NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE INTEREST RATES

With the Bank of Canada expected to leave its benchmark interest rate untouched today, analysts will focus on the tone of an announcement that arrives amid uncertainty about U.S. economic proposals. On a more positive note, the central bank's latest rate decision follows several recent economic data releases showed the economy had outperformed predictions.

RCMP OBSERVER TO APPEAR AT DUNPHY INQUIRY

A retired judge who oversaw an RCMP investigation into the police shooting of a Newfoundland man is expected to testify today at an inquiry into the death. The Mounties named David Riche to independently oversee their probe into the killing of Don Dunphy. Dunphy was shot in RCMP jurisdiction in 2015 by Const. Joe Smyth of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

AUTOMATION TO REPLACE OIL PATCH JOBS OF THE PAST

Tens of thousands of oil and gas workers laid off during the downturn have been waiting for the patch to get back on its feet, but many of the jobs could be gone for good. With oil holding steady above US$50 a barrel since December after having bottomed out to about $26 in early 2016, analysts say the growth of automation and other labour-saving efficiencies could prevent many jobs from returning.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Finance Minister Bill Morneau will hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Washington.

— Transport Minister Marc Garneau travels to Washington to meet with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.

— Gov. Gen. David Johnston will present the Meritorious Service Decoration to NHL defenceman P.K. Subban in Montreal.

— The Competition Bureau will unveil a list of the top 10 scams of 2016.