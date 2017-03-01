Man charged with trafficking drugs, including fentanyl

FORT ERIE, Ont. — A Niagara region man is facing charges in an alleged drug trafficking case involving the deadly opioid fentanyl.

Police say they initially arrested 28-year-old Lyle Gough of Fort Erie, Ont., early Tuesday morning after allegedly finding him with 152 grams of heroin.

They say further investigation led to searches of a home in Fort Erie and Gough's vehicle, during which officers allegedly found roughly 200 grams of powder cocaine, 25 fentanyl patches and money they believe to be the proceeds of crime.

Police say they also found items used in drug trafficking, such as packaging materials and cutting agents.