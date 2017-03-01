More malicious messages targeting female student sent to school emails

MONCTON, N.B. — Two more malicious mass emails targeting a female University of Moncton student have been sent to students and staff at the New Brunswick school.

The university says the emails arrived at 10:18 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The school says its IT department deleted the first email about 25 minutes after it showed up in inboxes, and the second email was deleted an hour and 15 minutes later.

The series of mass emails, some of which contained naked photos of a female student and a threat towards the university, started arriving on Saturday.

The school says six emails have been sent in total.

It says the emails originated from a server in Europe and they believe the messages are coming from the same "source" using different email addresses.