Ontario man, 82, says he'll 'go after' $10K in denied casino winnings

An 82-year-old man says he was denied $10,000 he won at an Ontario casino but plans to "go after them" to claim his winnings.

John Marando says he started going to the casino at Mohawk racetrack near Milton, Ont., earlier this year and had won $1,000 "a couple of times" from the same machine and on Feb. 17 won about $400.

Marando says he cashed in his winnings and decided to put another $20 in the machine on the way out and "all of a sudden ding, ding, ding," it came up $10,002.

The former Brinks driver says he was ushered into the casino office, where he says he was informed he wouldn't be paid because he'd signed a document voluntarily excluding himself from casinos 17 years earlier.

The Milton man, who says he suffered a brain injury that he was told could affect his memory, says he doesn't remember signing the self-exclusion agreement in Niagara Falls, Ont.