Ontario to take the lead in fixing Grassy Narrows contamination , feds say

OTTAWA — Health Minister Jane Philpott says Ontario is taking the lead in addressing mercury contamination in Grassy Narrows First Nation — a point of contention for indigenous leaders and advocates who expect federal action on the long-standing crisis.

A recent report commissioned by Grassy Narrows First Nation and funded by Ontario suggests there is ongoing mercury contamination in the area from a Dryden, Ont., paper mill, which was decommissioned decades ago.

Chief Simon Fobister, who met Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett in Toronto on Monday, says he is awaiting a firm commitment from Ottawa to help clean up the pollution.

David Sone, an environmental justice advocate with the group Earthroots, says Canada's monitoring of health risks to Grassy Narrows has been a terrible failure for decades, noting adequate monitoring would have revealed ongoing contamination.

A January statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Health Canada is responsible for and is "actively monitoring water quality, the safety of the food supply and health risks to the community."