Police seek help to find man missing since Fort McMurray wildfire last spring

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Police are asking for help in locating a man who has been missing since the Fort McMurray wildfire in northern Alberta last spring.

A release says Mounties were told in February of a man who has not contacted his family since May.

They say his family was aware that he had been staying in a camp outside Fort McMurray.

Police have been unable to find the man, who speaks English and French.

Charles Bastien, who is 55, most recently lived in Edmonton, but had also lived in Quebec and Ontario.

He is described as Caucasian with blond-grey hair and green eyes.

Bastien is five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.