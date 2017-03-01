Retired judge who oversaw RCMP probe to appear at Dunphy police shooting inquiry

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The retired judge who oversaw the RCMP investigation into the police shooting of a Newfoundland man is expected to testify today at an inquiry into the death.

The Mounties named David Riche to independently oversee their probe into the killing of Don Dunphy.

Dunphy was shot in RCMP jurisdiction on Easter Sunday 2015 by Const. Joe Smyth of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Smyth was serving on then-premier Paul Davis's security detail, and went to Dunphy's home in Mitchell's Brook to check out social media comments.

Smyth has testified he shot Dunphy once in the left side and twice in the head in self defence after Dunphy suddenly aimed a rifle at him.