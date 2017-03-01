The Wednesday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Wednesday, March 1

———

CENTRAL BANK HOLDS RATE, WARNS OF 'UNCERTAINTIES': The Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady on Wednesday and warned that it is keeping a watchful eye on "significant uncertainties" weighing on the outlook for the economy. The scheduled rate announcement arrived as the central bank tries to assess the direction of U.S. economic policy under President Donald Trump — and the potential fallout from any policy changes he makes. The bank has said some U.S. proposals, which include a border tax and protectionist policies, would have "material consequences" for Canadian investment and exports. In an unusually short statement, the Bank of Canada used strong language when referring to uncertainties. The statement said it was "attentive to the impact of significant uncertainties weighing on the outlook."

———

FINANCE MINISTER MORNEAU BACK IN WASHINGTON: The flurry of Canadian cabinet members visiting Washington continued apace Wednesday as Finance Minister Bill Morneau dropped in on a U.S. capital awash in policy debates with big implications for America's northern neighbour. Morneau called it a getting-to-know-you session so the Canadian government can have the lines of communication ready as the Trump administration settles on wide-reaching policies involving tax reform and trade. He arrived at the U.S. Treasury right beside the White House and was greeted by his counterpart, Steve Mnuchin, who welcomed Morneau as his first visiting finance minister since taking office. The U.S. is beginning discussions on a once-in-a-generation tax reform that could affect Canada in significant ways — with lower corporate rates in the U.S. and a border tax both under consideration. With all that uncertainty, Morneau described his meeting more as personal bridge-building than policy-making. He said he didn't delve into Canadian objections to the border-tax idea, which has strong pockets of opposition within Congress and the administration itself.

———

OTTAWA FOCUSES ON DISTRACTED DRIVING: Transport Minister Marc Garneau is calling for the creation of a tough national standard to penalize distracted drivers using their cellphones on the road. Garneau said Wednesday that having consistent national rules with stiffer fines and demerit points could address the growing number of incidents. While dangerous driving is covered under the Criminal Code, cases involving distraction are a provincial responsibility with fines and demerit points that vary widely across regions. Provincial penalties for distracted driving range from $80 to $100 plus three demerit points in Quebec to a maximum fine of $1,200 and five demerit points in Prince Edward Island, according to the Canadian Automobile Club. The minister recently sent a letter to his provincial counterparts urging them to agree to tougher and uniform penalties for texting and talking on cellphones while driving. "Having robust and nationally consistent enforcement measures and penalties will help mitigate the negative impact of this increasingly pervasive problem on Canada's roads," he said in the three-page letter dated Feb. 21.

———

CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY EVACUATED AFTER BOMB THREAT: Three Concordia University buildings in downtown Montreal remained closed Wednesday after the institution received bomb threats targeting Muslim students. Classes were disrupted for several hundred students as authorities searched the facilities for explosive devices. Police ended their sweep early in the afternoon but the buildings were to remain closed until at least 6 p.m. ET. No suspicious objects were found on the premises, said Montreal police spokesman Benoit Boisselle. In a letter sent to several media outlets and consulted by The Canadian Press, a group threatened to detonate "small artisanal explosive devices" once a day until Friday in order to injure Muslim students. The group, which described itself as a chapter of the Council of Conservative Citizens of Canada, or C4, complained about Muslim prayer services on campus and demanded the school stop "religious activities of all kinds." Premier Philippe Couillard described the letter's content as "reprehensible" and said his government was monitoring the situation.

———

ILLICIT FENTANYL BEING TRAFFICED IN HALIFAX: Police in Atlantic Canada's largest city are warning drug users their lives are at risk because of the emerging presence of illicit fentanyl on the streets. Halifax police say while the city isn't in the grip of the deadly opioid crisis faced by other parts of Canada, officers have found illicit fentanyl six times during drug raids since Jan. 1. "We want to get the word out to recreational users buying pills on the street," Staff-Sgt. Darryl Gaudet said in an interview Wednesday. "You are playing Russian roulette in relation to buying pills from a drug dealer." Investigators seized fake oxycodone pills made of fentanyl powder from six homes. Gaudet said while it's still early in relation to the appearance of the potent drug, police are trying to stay on top of developments by warning those most likely to use it. Last fall, Nova Scotia's chief public health officer said the province needed to prepare to deal with a potential wave of deaths due to illicit fentanyl in a whole range of street drugs. He released figures showing that fentanyl was connected to as many as 10 deaths in the first nine months of 2016.

———

ACCOUNTANTS IN OSCAR FLUB OFF THE SHOW: The president of the film academy says the two accountants responsible for the best-picture flub at Sunday's Academy Awards will never work the Oscars again. Cheryl Boone Isaacs said Wednesday that Brian Cullinan, the PwC representative responsible for handing over the errant envelope that led to "La La Land" mistakenly being announced as best picture rather than "Moonlight," was distracted backstage. He tweeted (and later deleted) a photo of Emma Stone in the wings with her new Oscar minutes before giving presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope for best picture. Cullinan and his colleague, Martha Ruiz, have been permanently removed from all film academy dealings, Boone Isaacs said. The academy president broke her silence four days after the biggest blunder in the 89-year history of the Academy Awards. She told The Associated Press that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' relationship with PwC, which has been responsible for tallying and revealing Oscar winners for 83 years, remains under review.

———

AIR MILES APOLOGIZES TO MEMBERS AFTER CONTROVERSY: The head of the Air Miles rewards program is apologizing for failing its members, three months after it provoked a controversy over changes to its expiration policy. In a letter to Air Miles members, Blair Cameron wrote that the loyalty program "learned very difficult, public and humbling lessons" last year. The popular loyalty program angered many members last year with its proposal to void unused Air Miles after five years — only to abandon that plan weeks before it was to take effect. The reversal also provoked outcry from members who said they redeemed their miles thinking they were about to expire and wouldn't if they had known Air Miles was going to walk back from that policy. Cameron says the company is committed to improving wait times for members trying to contact Air Miles over the phone or through its website.

———

FEDS SAY ONTARIO LEADING ON MERCURY FIX: Health Minister Jane Philpott says Ontario is taking the lead in addressing mercury contamination in Grassy Narrows First Nation — a point of contention for indigenous leaders and advocates who expect federal action on the long-standing crisis. A recent report commissioned by Grassy Narrows First Nation and funded by Ontario suggests there is ongoing mercury contamination in the area from a Dryden, Ont., paper mill, which was decommissioned decades ago. A January statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Health Canada is responsible for and is "actively monitoring water quality, the safety of the food supply and health risks to the community." Philpott says the Liberal government is working with Ontario to support community research and surveillance to examine health issues that may have arisen from mercury.

———

SENATORS PUSH FOR INUIT HOUSING FIX: Qaumariaq Inuqtaqau has seen housing conditions decline in his hometown of Iqaluit over three decades, leaving homes with broken doors, cracked walls and mould everywhere. He calls the situation: "Inhumane." On Wednesday, a Senate committee focused a harsh light on what Inuqtaqau described, warning that the acute Inuit housing crisis will only get worse unless the federal government makes swift changes to how it funds housing in the North. The Senate committee on aboriginal peoples cautioned that there is no quick fix for a problem decades in the making, which has led to overcrowding, substandard homes and a lack of affordable and suitable housing options that has put many Inuit families on the verge of homelessness in one of the harshest climates in the world. The committee called on the Liberals to provide funding directly to Inuit groups which have a track record of success to help build homes for those in need, rather than tie it up in red tape by directing it through provinces and territories.

———

ACCUSED KILLED SAYS HE GAVE UP ON LIFE, NEEDED HELP: A man accused of killing two co-workers and injuring others at an Edmonton grocery warehouse has taken the stand in his own defence. Jayme Pasieka, who is 32, has pleaded not guilty to 10 charges, including first-degree murder, in the attack on Feb. 28, 2014. Pasieka testified in a calm, quiet voice that he didn't know what he was doing the day six men were stabbed, two fatally. He says he just gave up on life that day and needed help. Pasieka, who is being treated for schizophrenia, also said he knew what he was doing was wrong but he was hearing voices in his head he believed was the devil. After the stabbings, he says he walked to his car and drove to a liquor store, and was drinking wine in his car when police arrested him. Court has previously heard that Pasieka bought two knives at an army surplus store on the day the men were stabbed at the warehouse. Thierno Bah, 41, and Fitzroy Harris, who was 50, were killed and four other men were wounded.