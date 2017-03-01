Trump chooses Kelly Knight Craft as ambassador to Canada: Bloomberg

WASHINGTON—A wealthy Republican fundraiser and campaign supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump will be the next United States ambassador to Canada, Bloomberg News has reported.

Kelly Knight Craft, a member of the U.S. delegation to the United Nations under George W. Bush, is best known as one of the top Republican fundraisers in Kentucky.

She raised money for Bush, Mitt Romney and Trump, and hosted a $5,400-per-couple fundraiser for Trump in June and later served as a finance vice-chair for his inaugural committee.

Knight Craft, who is in her 50s, is the wife of Joe Craft, the billionaire chief executive of Alliance Resource Partners, a large Kentucky coal producer.

Bush chose her as a “public delegate” to the U.N. delegation in 2007, a short-term role often given to political donors.

Bloomberg reported Wednesday that Knight Craft has accepted Trump’s offer. She would have to be approved by the U.S. Senate, a process that is usually a mere formality.

Knight Craft’s apparent selection puts to rest rumours about the possible selection of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, the idiosyncratic right-wing firebrand.

Bloomberg reported the selection the same day Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Transport Minister Marc Garneau visited Washington to meet with their U.S. counterparts. The day prior, Trump mentioned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his prime-time speech to Congress, touting their joint initiative to help female entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Morneau, making his third trip to Washington since Trump’s election, held his first meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. They talked about infrastructure and the “importance of tax reform,” including the proposal for a U.S.-imposed border tax that could hit Canadian imports, Morneau told reporters later.

“We didn’t go into any details on that as they don’t yet have details that they could communicate,” he said in a conference call.

Morneau said that without a firm proposal on the table, he did not voice Canada’s position to the tax.

“At this stage, without details, it’s not a time for us to express support, or opposition, or, even, insights, into the impact on the Canadian economy,” he said.

Knight Craft has rarely made the news outside of brief Kentucky mentions of her fundraising work.

The Crafts met with Trump at his Trump Tower office in New York in the spring. They told Bloomberg that Trump’s promise not to try to oust House Speaker Paul Ryan or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is from Kentucky, was a key factor in their decision to back him.

In a rare news quote, Knight Craft said she knew was putting her credibility at stake by collecting money for Trump.

“When someone gives us a cheque, we’re looking at that as they’re investing not only in that candidate . . . they’re investing in us, and I take that as a responsibility. I don’t take that lightly. We feel responsible to them,” she said.