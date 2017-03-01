News / Canada

U.S. treasury secretary welcomes Canada's Morneau as first foreign visitor

United States Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, right, welcomes his first foreign counterpart, Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau, to the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Panetta

WASHINGTON — The new United States treasury secretary is hosting his first foreign visitor in Washington — and it's his Canadian counterpart.

Steve Mnuchin welcomed Finance Minister Bill Morneau to the treasury building beside the White House.

Mnuchin says it's his first time hosting a visitor, calling it an honour to be receiving Morneau.

He says there's a long history between the countries, and he looks forward to working closely with the finance minister.

The two countries have much to discuss — including major U.S. tax reforms that could affect Canada in a number of ways, starting with lower corporate rates and ideas being considered in Washington for a border tax.

But those reforms are being hotly debated, and the U.S. capital is likely to be preoccupied with them even before discussing another idea important to Canada: the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

