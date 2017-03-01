Victoria police chief says allegations come from group that wants him turfed

VICTORIA — The suspended head of Victoria's police department says he is being targeted by a group of people who want him ousted from his position as chief constable.

In an affidavit filed in B.C. Supreme Court, Frank Elsner says confidential notebooks that went missing after investigators raided his office identify those individuals who orchestrated his removal, as well as their motives.

The chief was suspended last April after allegations surfaced of improper conduct on social media and harassment against a female officer.

Elsner describes in court documents how various policy decisions he made after his appointment in 2013 proved unpopular with the Victoria City Police Union and other police unions throughout the province.

An internal investigation into inappropriate Twitter messages sent to a female member of another police force became public in late 2015, prompting an apology from Elsner.

The court document accompanies a petition asking the court to halt investigations initiated by the province's police complaint commissioner into Elsner's conduct because of unreasonable delays and bias on the part of the commissioner's office.

Deputy police complaint commissioner Rollie Woods says it's normal for extensions to be granted for disciplinary matters in order to ensure fairness for everyone involved.

He disputes Elsner's allegation the commissioner's office appears unfair, saying that his office has played no role beyond approving the investigations.