Weather too cold to fight fire: Only school in Nunavut hamlet badly damaged

KUGAARUK, Nunavut — The only school in a small community in Nunavut has been badly damaged by a fire that could not be contained in frigid temperatures.

RCMP say it was -55 C when the fire department in the hamlet of Kugaaruk was called out late Tuesday night.

Police say the cold weather caused equipment to freeze and made it difficult to extinguish the flames.

Much of the school was destroyed.

About 310 students and 45 employees in the hamlet of less than 1,000 people are affected.

The RCMP are calling the fire suspicious and are investigating along with the territorial fire marshall's office and the local fire department.