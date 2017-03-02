B.C. men charged with fentanyl trafficking after traffic stop in northern Ont.

HEARST, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say two B.C. men are facing charges related to trafficking the deadly opioid fentanyl.

They say two men were arrested by officers conducting a traffic stop on Highway 11 on Wednesday in northern Ontario.

Officers allegedly seized various types of controlled substances as well as drug paraphernalia.

Dillan Butler, 27, and 25-year-old Mitchell Spurrell — both of Kelowna, B.C. — face charges that include possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of fentanyl.

They're also charged with possession of more than three kilograms of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking and obstructing a peace officer.