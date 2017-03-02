Candidate withdraws from Liberal nomination for Ontario byelection race

THORNHILL, Ont. — A candidate has pulled out of a Liberal nomination fight for a federal byelection in Ontario because she says the race was set up to favour one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aides.

Juanita Nathan issued a statement Thursday night saying her efforts to appeal to the party's leadership have fallen on deaf ears and that she won't try for the nomination in the Toronto-area riding of Markham Thornhill.

Nathan was competing for the party's nomination against Mary Ng, one of Trudeau's senior staffers.

Earlier this week she complained about the cutoff date to register new party members for a nomination vote that was to take place this Saturday.

She said more than 2,000 people she has registered as Liberals are considered ineligible because the party retroactively set the registration cut-off date for Feb. 14 — the day before she started entering names into the system.

Nathan's statement said she is "deeply disappointed" the party's brass failed to address her concerns.

"Given that the nomination process in Markham-Thornhill is neither open nor fair, I am unable to validate the process as it stands," the statement said. "Therefore, I have no choice but to withdraw my candidacy."

"I believe that the Liberal members of Markham-Thornhill have been robbed of their ability to have a fair say in selecting a candidate of their choice to represent their party in the upcoming byelection."

Trudeau was asked about the controversy earlier Thursday before Nathan's announcement, suggesting conflicts are part of an open nomination progress.

"People will try and speculate and create conflicts, but ultimately I have a tremendous amount of faith in the local Liberal membership," Trudeau told a B.C. news conference.

Ng's campaign has said it learned of the deadline on Feb. 20, the same as everyone else, and also lost out on registering hundreds of supporters.

Liberal party officials were not immediately available for comment, but party spokesman Braeden Caley has said the retroactive cut-off date was explained in rules that have been available online for months and that candidates are encouraged to turn in their new-member paperwork as early as possible.