Four people face nearly 100 charges after seven-hour chase through woods
A
A
Share via Email
COLD LAKE, Alta. — Mounties in the northern Alberta detachments of Cold Lake, Lac La Biche and Bonnyville teamed up recently to track down four suspects who fled after their vehicle became stuck while trying to get away from officers.
RCMP say two men and two women took off on foot into the woods near La Corey, Alta., and officers spent seven hours searching for them.
Two dog units and RCMP air services helped in the effort to track them down.
The accused are Simon Erwin Cardinal, 23, of the Elizabeth Metis Settlement; Ryan Rolland Piche, 31, of Bonnyville; Shyla Dawn Fiddler, 27, of the Island Lake First Nation, Sask.; and Katelyn Reanne Granbois, 25, of the Cold Lake First Nation.
They collectively face nearly 100 charges including flight from police, resisting arrest, assault and weapons charges.
Most Popular
-
Family of Ontario girl impaled by golf club during gym class files $20M lawsuit
-
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault
-
#HaliLadyCab: Women offering drives for others wary of taking Halifax taxis