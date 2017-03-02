Man, 24, killed in collision between car and train in New Tecumseth

NEW TECUMSETH, Ont. — A 24-year-old man has died after police say a car and a train collided in New Tecumseth, Ont.

Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon on the 6th Line, east of Tottenham Road.

They say a vehicle heading east on 6th Line collided with a southbound train.

The vehicle's only occupant, Stefano Lucchesi of Nobleton, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.