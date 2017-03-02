News / Canada

Man arraigned in connection with alleged bomb threats at Montreal university

MONTREAL — A man has been arraigned in connection with alleged bombing threats at Concordia University in Montreal.

Hisham Saadi, 47, is charged with mischief, uttering threats and inciting fear of a terrorist-related attack.

Three university buildings in the downtown area were evacuated for several hours Wednesday after Concordia received what it called bomb threats targeting Muslim students.

A police sweep of the buildings found no explosive devices.

Saadi is expected to return to court Friday for a bail hearing.

