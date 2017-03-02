Man arraigned in connection with alleged bomb threats at Montreal university
MONTREAL — A man has been arraigned in connection with alleged bombing threats at Concordia University in Montreal.
Hisham Saadi, 47, is charged with mischief, uttering threats and inciting fear of a terrorist-related attack.
Three university buildings in the downtown area were evacuated for several hours Wednesday after Concordia received what it called bomb threats targeting Muslim students.
A police sweep of the buildings found no explosive devices.
Saadi is expected to return to court Friday for a bail hearing.
