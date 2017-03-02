Minister requests external review of Newfoundland police officer's conduct

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The justice minister for Newfoundland and Labrador has requested an external review of a senior police officer's conduct.

Andrew Parsons says he has asked Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team to look into Sgt. Tim Buckle's role in an investigation involving another officer.

Const. Sean Kelly of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was convicted in 2015 of making indecent calls and mischief for falsely implicating another person.

According to The Western Star, which covered the trial, taped conversations played in court included Buckle telling Kelly he had to come up with someone who could have made those calls from his phone.

Buckle also told Kelly he was giving him a "heads up" about an internal police investigation into the calls.