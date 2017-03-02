Montreal-area priest arrested on sex-assault charges
MONTREAL — A Montreal-area priest has been arraigned on charges of sexual assault.
Brian Boucher, 56, was arrested in January and freed on a promise to appear at a later date.
He was re-arrested Wednesday after other alleged victims came forward.
Boucher appeared in court Thursday on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and break and enter. He was released under various conditions, including not being in the presence of minors.
He served as a priest in 10 churches over a 30-year period.
